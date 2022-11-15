Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have categorically ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, as per journalist Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports.

The Portugal icon desperately needs a new club going into the January transfer window. Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has led manager Erik ten Hag to reportedly suggest the club's board sever ties with the centre-forward.

PSG were reportedly an option for Ronaldo in the past, but the club decided against signing him when he was actively looking to leave Old Trafford this summer. Jacobs claims the French outfit's stance hasn't changed and they have other targets in mind.

Manager Christophe Galtier has Kylian Mbappe (23), Hugo Ekitike (20), and Lionel Messi as his strike options up front. While Messi is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, the French duo are seen as a long-term asset by the club.

Ronaldo, 37, is evidently in the final stretch of his playing days, at least at the top level. He is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United and is seemingly on the decline.

Ten Hag has handed him just 520 minutes of league football spread across 10 matches this campaign. The former Real Madrid attacker's days at Manchester United seem numbered.

It is highly likely that he tries to force a move away from the club once the January transfer window opens. That is, if United don't rip up his contract in the coming weeks for his comments against Ten Hag and the Glazers.

PSG star says Portugal team is used to seeing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo being criticized

PSG star Danilo Pereira has said that the Portugal national team aren't surprised by the murmurings around Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defensive midfielder, who has played as a centre-back for Les Parisiens recently, is in the 26-man squad with Ronaldo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are expected to start when Portugal open their campaign against Ghana on 24 November.

Danilo told FIFA, via GOAL (h/t PSG Talk):

"There will always be criticism because Cristiano is a bestselling actor who is talked about every day. If it’s bad, people talk. If it’s good, people talk. So in the group, we see that naturally."

The FIFA World Cup continues to be the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo's overloaded silverware cabinet. This could be the 37-year-old's last appearance in the competition.

