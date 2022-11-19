“It’s a shame we’ve only been talking about this when we have a World Cup” - Bernardo Silva offers opinion on controversial Cristiano Ronaldo interview 

Portugal forward Bernardo Silva recently shared his opinion on the controversial Cristiano Ronaldo interview ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo put the football world on notice with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He slammed Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, claiming that they tried to force him out of the club in the summer.

Silva was quizzed about how that has affected Portugal's harmony ahead of the Qatar showpiece.

Speaking about his camp's mood, Silva said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"Top, top, top. The news that comes from England has nothing to do with the Selecao [Portugal squad]. It doesn't concern me, it concerns Cristiano. I don't have to comment. It’s a matter for Cristiano, I’m not a Manchester United player and even if I was I would not answer that, because we’re in the national team so I’m not going to talk about it.”

The Manchester City midfielder was further quizzed about a potential rift between Bruno Fernandes and his Manchester United teammate Ronaldo.

In a recently surfaced video, Fernandes appeared to give his national captain the cold shoulder upon arriving to join the national team. However, Silva said that it was nothing but a joke between the Manchester United duo. He said:

“I don’t see any weird environment between Cristiano and Bruno. It’s something that belongs to Cristiano. It’s a personal matter and I don’t see a big deal out of it. There’s no weird environment. It’s a shame we’ve only been talking about this when we have a World Cup to play. I don’t see a big issue.”

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be sacked by Manchester United ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that Ronaldo wanted to be sacked by Manchester United.

Carragher wrote on Sky Sports (via Hindustan Times):

“This was always going to happen. It was always going to end like this. That's exactly why I said 18 months ago it was a massive mistake for Manchester United to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club, I just thought the comments were bizarre."

He added:

"They were bang out of order considering the timing of it: on the back of Manchester United fans being delighted after getting a winning goal at Fulham with the last kick of the game.”

Carragher further stated:

"He wants to be sacked, that's obvious. He told the club in the summer that he wanted to leave, which is football - these things happen."

Ronaldo has registered three goals and two assists in 16 games in all competitions.

