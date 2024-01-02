“It’s silly but I didn’t like to have that thought” - Liverpool ace Salah on why he changed boots after missing penalty against Newcastle

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah stated that he changed his boots after missing the first-half penalty against Newcastle United because he felt it would have played in his head during the second half.

After dominating the opening exchanges against the Magpies, Liverpool were awarded a penalty for a foul on Luis Diaz. Salah took the spot-kick in 22nd minute, but it was saved by Martin Dubravka.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Reds' 4-2 win over Newcastle United on Monday, January 1, Salah stated that although he isn't superstitious, the penalty miss made him change his boots at half-time. He said (via GOAL):

"The other ones (boots), I missed the pen with, I just trained with it (them) yesterday. It's not superstitious because you play with many boots but when I felt like it was going to play in my head it was like, ok, I'll change the boots."

Salah added:

"It's silly but I didn't like to have that [thought] in the second half, 'this one I didn't score with'… I changed, made my mind calm and focused on the game. We missed a lot of chances, I missed a pen. At half-time I was like, 'Ok, are you going to leave for the national team with that performance? Not really.' I had to really focus and step up to make a difference and I managed to do so."

Mohamed Salah went on to score twice in the second half, including an 86th minute penalty, to help his side pick up all three points. He is now off to join the Egypt national team for AFCON and will miss the next few Liverpool games.

Jurgen Klopp delighted with Mohamed Salah's impact in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp has stated that no one should be surprised by the impact Mohamed Salah has on games. He believes that the Liverpool star has done it numerous times for the Reds and said (via Liverpool's official website):

"Nobody should be really surprised that Mo can change a game or can improve in a game, because he's done it hundreds of times. The more goals you have the more you are used to missing chances and understanding what you have to do to keep going and improving and that was what Mo did."

Salah will miss the Reds' FA Cup third round clash against Arsenal and also the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham. Liverpool will also be without the Egyptian for their trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.