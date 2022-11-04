"It’s a silly thing to do and he could regret that" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 'strange' comments ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor was flabbergasted by Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's comments about his former club Arsenal. The two sides are set to clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on November 5.

Aubameyang was the Gunners' captain less than a year ago. He scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 matches for the club.

However, manager Mikel Arteta pushed him out of the Emirates due to a breach of disciplinary conduct.

He was stripped of the captaincy. His contract was terminated and the striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January 2022.

The Gabonese is now a Chelsea player after arriving at the club in the summer.

In a promotional video ahead of their clash on Saturday for BT Sport, Aubameyang said (via HITC):

“Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back, I’m blue, I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Agbonlahor believes Aubameyang made a mistake by uttering those words as he could soon be made to eat them. The former Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT:

“I am surprised and I reckon BT Sport will have been buzzing to get him to say those words because it adds more spice to the game and more viewers, of course. “It’s very strange, I think. You don’t need to do that. I’d never have done that. These things seem to work against you. I think it’s a silly thing to do and he could regret that.”

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the table with 31 points on the board from 12 games. The Blues, meanwhile, are in sixth spot with 21 points from 12 games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team selection for clash against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on his team selection for clash against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta opined that selecting a team for his team's upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea is a challenging task due to the busy schedule of fixtures.

While speaking to the media ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against FC Zurich on November 3, Arteta said (via arsenal.com):

"It is a challenge but we have been trying to load the players pretty equally over the last five or six weeks, because we have been playing every three days and we have managed to do that. You have seen that we haven’t repeated too many blocks of four games for certain individuals and we will try to continue to do that to get everyone as fresh as possible and with enough rhythm heading into the game."

Arsenal @Arsenal



Can we secure first place?



#UEL Last match of the group stage tonightCan we secure first place? Last match of the group stage tonight 👊Can we secure first place? 👀#UEL 🏆

Poll : 0 votes