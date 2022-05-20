"It’s simple" - Danny Mills urges Liverpool midfielder to leave the club in a bid to reignite his career

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills has urged Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Liverpool this summer.

The former England right-back reckons that Oxlade-Chamberlain's progress has stalled at Anfield due to a lack of first-team football. Mills has urged the England international to find a new club this summer in order to revive his career.

According to the 45-year-old, Oxlade-Chamberlain has everything in his locker for a brilliant attacking midfielder. However, persistent injury troubles and lack of regular playing time have both hurt the former Arsenal midfielder during his time at Anfield, as per Mills.

The former England right-back told Football Insider:

“The last few years really just haven’t worked out for him at all. He’s a fantastic player. He’s got everything you could possibly need from an attacking midfielder."

“He can run at people, score goals, pick a pass. But with injuries and with the Liverpool squad as strong as it is, he just hasn’t had a chance."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Sunday will be the last Anfield game for Divock Origi and it could well be the last Anfield game for James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.



Mills has claimed that Oxlade-Chamberlain desperately needs a move away from Anfield. He added:

“You can’t see that changing with the way they’re progressing. If he wants to play more football and reignite his career, he will have to move on from Liverpool. It’s simple.”

The Reds signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal back in 2017 for around £35 million.

Despite never being able to truly establish himself as a key player for the Reds over the years, he still had some excellent moments in a Liverpool shirt.

The England international has made a total of 133 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side till date, scoring 17 goals and assisting 15 times.

Liverpool could be forced to lose some of their fringe players this summer

Liverpool currently boasts a very deep squad with a number of fringe players who have been decisive for them on a number of occasions. Players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have delivered when called upon by Klopp despite being overlooked for long periods.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"When the lads were at AFCON in January, he put in some unbelievable performances. He scored some important goals, so he has contributed massively."



The Reds could lose some of their squad depth this summer if these fringe players decide to leave.

As per The Athletic, Origi looks set to join AC Milan on a free transfer. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving either.

It will be interesting to see how Klopp reacts if he loses players who can change the game on their own despite not playing on a weekly basis this summer.

