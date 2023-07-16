"It's as simple as that" - Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes Premier League title prediction

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed his former side to win the Premier League title next season. The retired French manager, who coached the Invincibles to a historic unbeaten title run during the 2003/04 campaign, believes the club can defeat reigning champions Manchester City.

Wenger also praised the North London outfit for their transfer activity this summer, insisting the new signings will help Arsenal lift the title next term.

The Frenchman told Eurosport:

“Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship. I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling today.”

The Gunners came close to ending their 19-year wait for a Premier League title during the 2022/23 campaign under Mike Arteta. The North London outfit dominated the No.1 spot for the majority of the season, putting on some exceptional performances.

However, they slipped up in the title race against Pep Guardiola's side in April 2023 when they suffered a string of losses. As a result, Arteta's men moved behind Manchester City to second place while the English champions reclaimed the top spot in the standings.

Arsenal were unable to recover as City continued to display dominant form in the final stretch of last season. Guardiola's men managed to clinch the Premier League title once again and went on to achieve an iconic treble after winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can challenge for the title once again during the 2023/24 campaign.

"I think it is a good investment" - Arsene Wenger gives his take on Arsenal's transfer activity this summer

The Gunners have been extremely active in the transfer window this summer. So far, they have secured Kai Havertz's services from Chelsea for £65 million and Jurrien Timber's signature from Ajax for around £35 million.

They have also signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record fee of £105 million.

Arsene Wenger praised his former side for their transfer activity this window, claiming that the Gunners are building a great side. The Frenchman said in the aforementioned interview with Eurosport:

“I think it is a good investment. Overall, personally I think they have made good buys as they are players who are now mature, 23,24, and still young so can stay together for a few years."

He added, however:

“They will be under more pressure after last year, but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.”