"It's as simple as that" - Paul Merson claims England won't win FIFA World Cup because of injured star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that England have no chance of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Chelsea defender Reece James.

The Blues right-back has missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad after suffering a knee injury in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan on 11 October.

James, 22, has been in superb form for Graham Potter's side, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists in 11 appearances.

He has helped Chelsea keep four clean sheets, and Potter's men have won just one league game since James picked up his injury.

James was hoping to be selected by Southgate and return to full fitness later in the tournament.

Merson believes James should have been chosen, and the fact that he hasn't means the Three Lions won't win the FIFA World Cup (via Football Daily):

"I don't see us winning the World Cup without Reece James. I mean people will go 'oh he might not be fit for the semi-final.' Who cares? These are fit lads, they're not gonna need four or five weeks to get back to speed."

The Arsenal legend continued to give his opinion on James' omission by comparing him to England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Merson believes that the reason nations can choose 26 and not 23 players is so that those suffering from injuries can return during the tournament:

"If it was Harry Kane, Harry Kane goes. It's as simple as that, that's why we take 26 players now is for players that are gonna help you in the latter stages of the tournament. Otherwise it would be 23."

James appeared to back Merson's notions on the matter as he liked a comment Twitter post that reposted comments made by the former Gunners midfielder.

(@DailyStar_Sport) Paul Merson: "I just find it weird that Gareth Southgate is willing to gamble on Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker but not Reece James? If it was Harry Kane, he would be going - what's the difference?" Paul Merson: "I just find it weird that Gareth Southgate is willing to gamble on Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker but not Reece James? If it was Harry Kane, he would be going - what's the difference?"(@DailyStar_Sport)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney responds to omission from England's FIFA World Cup squad

Toney fired the Bees ahead

Another perhaps shock omission from the England squad heading to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is Toney.

The Brentford frontman has been scintillating for the Bees, scoring nine goals and contributing three assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

He was named in Southgate's last squad before the World Cup for UEFA Nations League action against Italy and Germany.

However, Toney made no appearance and has not been chosen for the tournament in Qatar.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Ivan Toney now has 17 Premier League goals in 2022. Harry Kane (23) is the only English player with more.



Underrated. 🥶 Ivan Toney now has 17 Premier League goals in 2022. Harry Kane (23) is the only English player with more. Underrated. 🥶 https://t.co/7UbXZxmUJt

The former Newcastle United striker has responded to missing out with a fantastic double in Brentford's clash with Manchester City on Saturday, 12 November.

Toney got on the end of Ben Mee's header to nod home from close range to put Thomas Frank's side 1-0 up at the Etihad Stadium.

He then grabbed an incredible winner in the dying embers, tapping in Joshua Dasilva's astute pass to shock City with a 2-1 win.

The 26-year-old had made headlines before his omission from the England squad as he is being investigated for gambling allegations, which he denies.

