"It’s as simple as that" - Raheem Sterling sends strong message to incoming Chelsea manager

Raheem Sterling has sent a message to the incoming Chelsea manager and claimed that whoever takes over will be working with a highly talented squad. He believes the players are there for the manager to convert them into winners.

Chelsea are in talks with Mauricio Pochettino and could appoint the Argentine next week. They sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season and are now on a five-match losing streak since appointing Frank Lampard as the caretaker boss.

Speaking to The Sun, Sterling claimed that the current Chelsea side needs a leader. He believes that the incoming manager will have good players to work with. He said:

"Whoever takes over will find an unbelievable bunch of talented players. Like anything, wherever you go, you need a structure, that we as players follow, and a leader. It's as simple as that.

"We have to buy into whoever is manager. We know the Chelsea fans aren't used to this but we have to try to look at the bigger picture between now and the end of the season. Be as positive as we can, try to finish strongly. Their support drives the players on."

The Blues have struggled for points this season and currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. They have scored just 30 goals in 32 league games and have been knocked out of all cup competitions.

Raheem Sterling wants to help Chelsea do better on the pitch

Raheem Sterling was signed last summer but has not managed to make the most of his chances at Chelsea. The former Manchester City has been a key season for their failure in front of goal as he, along with other forward have missed over 40 big chances created this season.

He continued:

"I haven't complained about not playing in my position. I have come here with the intention of trying to do my part as best I can. From when the owners took over things have moved pretty fast. There have been a few turnovers in terms of coaches, people higher up than coaches have changed as well, it has been a process, a learning curve for everyone."

Sterling added:

"And as a football club we are trying to get it right and we will get it right. It will take time but that doesn't mean we accept it. We are much bigger than this and we have to get the next couple of months right and get back to the level we should be at."

The Blues have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, while they are chasing Napoli's Victor Osimhen to bolster their attack.

