“It’s as simple as that” – Richarlison highlights ‘vital’ factor behind decision to join Spurs despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Brazilian striker Richarlison has revealed why he chose to join Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Richarlison joined Spurs from Everton this past summer for £52.2 million and has impressed at the start of the season.

The forward has managed two goals and as many assists in eight appearances for Antonio Conte's side.

However, Richarlison had the opportunity to join two of Spurs' rivals Chelsea and Arsenal but chose the Lilywhites.

He has told Goal why he made that choice, saying:

"I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know?"

Richarlison touched on the speed of the deal:

"It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest."

He continued,

"I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well."

The Brazilian has revealed the important role Tottenham manager Conte played in luring him to the north London side:

"Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he’d like to have me on board – that was vital for my decision."

How does Richarlison match up against Chelsea and Arsenal's main strikers?

Aubameyang has arrived at Stamford Bridge

Both Chelsea and Arsenal made additions to their frontline this past summer despite Richarlison opting to join Spurs.

Chelsea brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona on transfer deadline day for £10.8 million.

The former Gunners striker is yet to score for the Blues but has only made two appearances.

The Gabonese frontman was signed under former manager Thomas Tuchel's tutelage who had coached him before at Borussia Dortmund.

He is currently playing under new head coach Graham Potter's management and it will be intriguing to see how he fares.

Potter's side will be banking on Aubameyang firing them further up the table as they currently sit in sixth place.

Meanwhile, Richarlison's Brazilian compatriot Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's new talisman and he has been a revelation.

Jesus arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City for £47 million and he has hit the ground running with four goals and three assists in eight appearances.

His overall play has been astounding and he has taken to life under Mikel Arteta in north London with ease.

Jesus has been a huge reason as to why the Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table.

