“It’s a situation that makes me sad” – Chelsea player’s agent makes honest admission about future 

Italian agent Marco Busiello has admitted that his client Tiemoue Bakayoko's situation makes him sad and that the player will consider his options with Chelsea and AC Milan.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in 2017 following a breakout campaign with AS Monaco, but struggled to replicate his performances in the Premier League.

He was then sent out on loan to AC Milan before returning to Monaco for a second stint in another loan spell. His struggles continued there too, with Bakayoko eventually returning to Italy for yet more loan terms at Napoli and then again at Milan.

However, even after all this time, the midfielder is still going through a rough patch and his agent Busiello said that his situation makes him 'sad'.

Speaking to Tuttomercato, he said (via Football Italia):

“It’s a situation that makes me sad because this transfer was strongly wanted.

“He’s joined many clubs on loan over the last few years, so he had to adapt to a new club every year. He was happy to join Milan on a two-year deal with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

“However, it didn’t work for many reasons, injuries or good performances from other players. The current status is bad for all the parties and I am sorry about it.”

Bakayoko's future at the San Siro is up in the air as he's yet to make an appearance for them in the 2022-23 season. But Busiello insisted that he and his client will make assessments together.

“We’ll see, we’ll make our assessments with Milan and see which are the opportunities. He has another year with Chelsea after the current one, we’ll make our assessments together.”

Bakayoko has made 77 appearances in Serie A across two spells at Milan and one at Napoli, while at Chelsea, he made 29 appearances in the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea resume Premier League campaign on 27 December

Chelsea will return to action in the Premier League on 27 December with a home game against Bournemouth.

The Blues went into the mid-season break on the back of five winless runs in the top-flight, including a defeat in their last three.

It saw them plummet from fourth position in the table down to eighth, eight points off fourth-place.

Head coach Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, is feeling the heat and must revive his team's campaign before it is too late.

