“It’s something you either have or don’t” - Raphael Varane identifies ‘mental’ quality of Cristiano Ronaldo which others can never replicate

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has claimed that his ex-teammate and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible willpower and mental strength are the reasons for his longevity. The Frenchman called the Portuguese icon a 'genius,' asserting that his intense dedication to the game was 'mad' and 'impressive.'

Varane made 232 appearances alongside Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Manchester United. The pair won four Champions League titles, two LaLiga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, and a plethora of domestic titles together.

In a recent interview with French media outlet L'Equipe, Varane outlined the qualities that helped his superstar teammate stand out from the rest. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"What isn't replicable is his willpower, absolutely extraordinary. His competitiveness is quite incredible, and that will be hard to copy; it's something you either have or don't. Making sacrifices, taking care of oneself, arriving earlier for training is within everyone's reach, but it requires willpower. It's very mental."

"They say genius borders on madness, and what he does is sometimes a bit mad. It's so intense that it's impressive. He inspired me enormously throughout my career. Yes, hot bath, cold bath. But that's not a myth; I did it too. He does it for the physical aspect but also for the mind, to unwind before sleeping. He didn't do it every match nor did [he do] sit-ups all day long every day, but he always maintained this level of demand," Varane added.

Despite turning 40 this month (February 5), Ronaldo has continued to score goals at a breathtaking rate. He has bagged 24 goals and four assists in 26 games for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season.

Al-Nassr have made a decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's contract extension - Reports

According to French news outlet AFP, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension with superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese marksman joined the Knights of Najd in January 2023 on a free transfer from Manchester United. Thus far, he has racked up a stellar 82 goals and 19 assists in 90 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Although he is yet to win silverware with the Saudi outfit, Ronaldo's fitness and match sharpness have not taken a toll at all. Despite being linked with rumored moves to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City, and even Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce briefly, he will likely continue at Al-Nassr until 2026.

While the 40-year-old forward remains the star man at the club, the administration has begun their preparations for a future without him. They have splurged their finances to bring in an array of young talents, including Chelsea's Angelo (€23m), RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (€35m), and most recently, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran (€77m), among many others.

