"It's something unimaginable man" - Brazil star on Saudi offer received by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr

Brazil star Fabinho reacted to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr receiving a massive offer to join the Saudi Pro League this summer. The Brazilian reportedly received a €1 billion deal with an annual salary of €350 million per season over five years but rejected it to stay at Real Madrid.

Speaking about the reported deal, Fabinho revealed that he discussed Vini's offer internally, describing the offer as 'unbelievable'.

"We talked about Viní Jr. [the offer from Saudi], and it's something unimaginable man, something unbelievable. An offer you can't refuse," he said (via Madrid Zone).

According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) established contact with Vinicius Jr's entourage this summer to offer him the biggest deal in sports history for joining the Saudi league. The Saudi PIF holds 75% ownership of the league's four clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli.

The Saudi PIF was working on behalf of the Ministry of Sport and reportedly wanted to make the Real Madrid star the face of the 2034 FIFA World Cup as the country plans to host the tournament.

However, both Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid rejected the offer immediately, per MARCA. The Brazilian forward's current deal with Los Blancos runs until 2027 with a release clause of €1 billion. Since joining the club in 2018, Vini Jr has become one of the most significant players in the club, inheriting the iconic No 7 jersey.

A look back at Vinicius Jr's 2023-24 season for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr concluded last season as one of the best players in Europe, leading Real Madrid to win their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Brazilian superstar found the net 24 times and set up 11 goals in 39 appearances for the club. Vini Jr was key to Madrid's triumph in the UEFA Champions League, after he scored two goals in the semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich and one against Borussia Dortmund in the final.

He also scored a hattrick against Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final, leading to a 4-1 victory for the Spanish giants.

Despite a successful stint in Europe with Los Blancos, Vinicius Jr's campaign with Brazil in the 2024 Copa America ended on a disappointing note. The Brazilian forward scored two goals in the tournament, both of which came against Paraguay in a group-stage fixture.

He unfortunately missed Brazil's Copa America quarter-final fixture against Uruguay due to a yellow card suspension. In his absence, Brazil bowed out of the tournament after a 4-2 loss on penalties. However, Vinicius Jr remains one of the top contenders to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or due to his exceptional performance overall for club and country.

