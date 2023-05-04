"It's too soon" - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star has been ruled out for Brighton clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ruled Alejandro Garnacho out of his side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion today (May 4).

Garnacho has been sidelined with an ankle injury since early March but is close to recovery. However, the clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium has come too early for the Argentine winger.

Ten Hag has told the media (via Manchester United's official website) that Garnacho needs more training sessions. He is optimistic that the attacker will be available in due course:

“I think we have one training [session], but I think it’s too soon to be available. I think he is short [of full fitness]. I think he needs some training and then, in short notice, he will be available."

Garnacho has been in fine form this season, breaking into Ten Hag's first-team at Old Trafford. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 games across competitions.

The winger was selected by Javier Mascherano for Argentina's campaign at the U20s FIFA World Cup in the same country. However, Ten Hag has refused to let Garnacho go as he wants him to remain with the Red Devils to see out the season. His side are fourth in the league, with a four-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer praises target Randal Kolo-Muani

Kolo-Muani has garnered interest from the Red Devils.

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has given a glowing verdict on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo-Muani, who is a target for the Red Devils.

Kolo-Muani, 24, is on the radar of several European heavyweights amid a stellar season at Frankfurt. The French striker has bagged 21 goals and 15 assists in 41 games across competitions.

Reports claim that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing Kolo-Muani. Sabitzer is on loan at Old Trafford from the Bavarians and he has showered praise on the Frenchman. He told Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg:

"I know him, he is a very good player. But I am not involved in transfer activities. I can only say what kind of player he is. He has made an incredible step this year. So it's clear that many clubs are interested.“

Kolo-Muani has not only impressed at club level but he also enjoyed an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He scored one goal and provided one assist in three games.

The French striker's contract with Die Adler expires in 2027 as he only arrived at Deutsche Bank Park last summer from Nantes. Transfermarkt values the French frontman at €65 million.

The aforementioned source reports that Manchester United are leading Bayern in the race. Ten Hag is keen on signing a centre-forward in the summer and Kolo-Muani features on his shortlist.

