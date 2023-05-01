Manchester United push ahead of Bayern Munich in race to sign France forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly pushing harder than any other club to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani. The French striker has interest from PSG and Bayern Munich, so Frankfurt are bracing themselves for a bidding war.

As per Florian Plettenberg, United are working hard behind the scenes to get Muani to make the move to Old Trafford. He says that the player has not made any decision yet, nor have Frankfurt agreed a deal with any team.

The German journalist tweeted:

"News Kolo Muani: Understand #MUFC is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than #FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step after talks between Tuchel & the bosses"

However, Bayern Munich have suffered a blow, as they were confident of getting the deal over the line. The Bundesliga champions are now discussing internally before taking the next steps.

Kylian Mbappe could play a vital role in the transfer, as reports suggest that he has been pushing PSG to make a move for the striker. The duo were together at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year and led France's attack for most of the final against Argentina.

Manchester United manager confirms interest in signing a striker

Manchester United striker Erik ten hag has said that the club are in the market for a striker this summer. He added that the Red Devils need a forward after they released Cristiano Ronaldo last year and Antony Martial not being fit every week.

Last week, the Manchester United manager was quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

"Everyone knows, it's not a secret that over the whole season, we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo; then Anthony Martial was often not available; Jadon Sancho was often not available; then you have a shortage of frontline players. With fewer players, we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

Apart from Kolo Muani, Manchester United are also pursuing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils have a big budget and are ready to make a club-record move in the summer.

