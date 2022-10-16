“It’s spectacular to play a match like this” – Xavi Hernandez makes bizarre ‘horny’ comment about Barcelona facing Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made a bizarre comment, containing the word 'horny' ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos and the Blaugranas are currently level on points at the top of the league table. Xavi's side are in first place due to their superior goal difference. Both sides have 22 points from their first eight league games.

Ahead of the much-anticipated El Clasico, which is expected to have a great impact in the La Liga title race, Xavi made a strange comment while talking to reporters as he said (via GOAL):

"I don't know if it makes me horny, I don't know if it's the right word. But I like playing against Real Madrid, I'm competitive. I'd like to continue being a footballer to play this type of match. It's spectacular to play a match like this. Motivation is maximum, it's an opportunity to emerge as leaders of the competition."

Barcelona are struggling in the UEFA Champions League as they are on the verge of exit from the group stages, having collected four points in as many games so far. A win for Inter Milan against Viktoria Plzen in the next matchday will send the Catalan club to the UEFA Europa League for the second successive season.

However, it's a different story in La Liga as they have won all of their games since a draw in Matchday 1.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The defending Spanish and European champions have won all of their league games so far, bar one.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about starting lineup ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti provided important updates about his team ahead of the clash against Barcelona. The Italian told reporters ahead of the game (via realmadrid.com):

"I don't want to go experimenting. I tried something new out last season and it backfired on me. I'll put a team out that knows exactly what they need to do on the pitch. We're up against a side that play to an extremely high standard and we’ll have to put in a strong all-round performance, attack well, defend well. That's the only way that you'll end up winning games and trophies.”

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes