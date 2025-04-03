"It's over for Spurs", "Give me that brace" - Fans react as Chelsea star returns to starting XI for Tottenham clash after long injury lay-off

Chelsea fans are excited after striker Nicolas Jackson was named in the starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Senegal international missed the last two months of action through injury, and is one of four changes made by coach Enzo Maresca for the game.

Maresca's side return to action in the Premier League after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal just before the international break. Before that game, the Blues had won four games in a row, and will be keen to return to winning ways against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson picked up a hamstring injury in the first half of Chelsea's meeting with West Ham United on February 3. He had, notably, failed to score for eight games before then. The 23-year-old's absence was sorely felt, as the Blues lost four of eight games he missed, including the first three in a row.

Some Chelsea fans shared their thoughts on X on the return to action of their second-highest goalscorer in the league this season.

A fan asserted that Tottenham stand no chance.

"ITS OVER FOR SPURS HAHAHAHAHAHAHA", they wrote.

Another fan predicted that the striker will score a brace on his return.

"Jackson is back, give me that brace bruh", they wrote.

A fan remarked on the fact that the striker has been out for a while.

"NICO JACKSON IT’S BEEN YEARS 😭", they posted.

Another fan was excited by the inclusion of the striker in the XI.

"Lesgoo Jackson is back! Chelsea💙", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Jackson will make the rest of the attack perform better.

"I should be annoyed at Neto x Sancho but Jackson is the glue, we’re making movies tonight", they posted.

A fan questioned how Jackson was restored into the XI ahead of Christopher Nkunku.

"Jackson came back and snatched Nkunku chain that fast??", they asked.

Nicolas Jackson is joined in the XI by Cole Palmer, who has also returned to action after missing their last game against Arsenal through injury. Noni Madueke is only fit enough for the bench, as he is also set to return to action after over a month out injured

Chelsea star absent for Tottenham game through injury

Chelsea are without defender Wesley Fofana for their game against Tottenham Hotspur after the Frenchman picked up an injury over the international break. The centre-back was in action for the Blues when they faced Arsenal in their most recent Premier League game.

Fofana was a conspicuous absentee from the squad for the game against Tottenham, with confirmation emerging that the defender has suffered an injury. The club will assess his situation in the coming days to determine the length of his absence from action.

Wesley Fofana joins Romeo Lavia and Marc Guiu on the sidelines for the Blues, while Reece James has been named on the bench. Trevoh Chalobah has been named in the starting XI at centre-back in the absence of the Frenchman, and will play alongside Levi Colwill.

