“It’s their state of fatigue that will judge” – Christophe Galtier responds after being asked whether Messi, Neymar, or Mbappe will be rested for PSG vs Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on whether Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Neymar Jr. will be rested against Troyes. The Parisians will host the 11th-placed Ligue 1 side tomorrow (October 29).

The French boss has stated that if they were left on the bench for the encounter, it would be based on their fitness, not because of any dip in form.

When asked about a potential break for the talented trio, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"It's their state of fatigue that will judge. They have scored 40 goals out of 50 this season, so it won't be based on their state of form. When we have this dynamic, we don't break it, we maintain it."

He added:

"The medical staff have done an excellent job in recent weeks. They are fine, after that there is the reality of the match. We have an obligation to win against Troyes. There will also be a lot at stake in the middle of the week in Turin.”

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have formed a dangerous front three at the Parc des Princes this season. The attacking trident have displayed their extraordinary abilities in blistering form for the Parisians.

The three superstars have combined to score 25 of PSG's 32 goals in the league this season.

Mbappe leads the rankings for most goals scored so far in Ligue 1 this term with 10 goals to his name.

The leaderboard for most assists is dominated by Messi with nine assists to his name. Neymar finds himself in a close second in both rankings, having scored nine goals and provided seven assists in the French top-flight this campaign.

PSG boss labels working with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as 'Holy Grail'

Galtier has expressed his utmost joy at coaching Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. The French boss is ecstatic to see the dangerous front three on the training ground every day.

PSG completely dominated their UEFA Champions League fixture against Maccabi Haifa on October 26, winning 7-2. Messi and Mbappe bagged a brace while Neymar netted once in a powerful display at the Parc des Princes.

Following the encounter, Galtier said in a post-match interview (via The Mirror):

“It’s very nice to train them, especially the front three. To have them every day in training, with yesterday’s morning session, which was of an exceptional level, and on top of that to see them express themselves like that, for a coach, it’s the Holy Grail.”

The Parisians are currently on top of their Champions League group and will next travel to Juventus on November 2.

