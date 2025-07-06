"It’s still early days" - Ex-Barcelona sporting director sends Lamine Yamal warning amid Ballon d'Or claims

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has urged fans to avoid putting too much pressure on Lamine Yamal amid claims that he could win the Ballon d'Or this year. Additionally, Planes reckons Yamal has to maintain his current level for a few more years to win the Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal impressed at La Masia, making his debut for the senior team on April 29, 2023, under Xavi Hernandez at the age of 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days. By doing so, the Spaniard became the fifth youngest player in LaLiga history to make his debut.

The 17-year-old has flourished ever since, helping Barcelona win four trophies, including two LaLiga titles. He also played a pivotal role in Spain winning Euro 2024 last summer.

Yamal notably had a standout 2024-25 campaign for the Blaugrana, recording 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. This led to many fans believing he deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Mohamed Salah also in contention.

However, during an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ramon Planes urged Barcelona fans to remain patient, stating (via Barca Universal):

“Lamine’s rise has been amazing. He looked special even in Barça’s youth teams. He has incredible potential, but the hardest part is staying at the top level. We must protect him and avoid putting too much pressure on him. If he keeps this up for years, he could become a Ballon d’Or winner. But it’s still early days, and we need to be patient.”

Under Hansi Flick's tutelage, Yamal helped Barcelona win three trophies last season: the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana.

"He has done everything" - PSG president believes there is a 'problem' with the Ballon d'Or if Barcelona's Lamine Yamal defeats Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that there would be a problem with the Ballon d'Or if Ousmane Dembele loses out on the award this year. While the Frenchman is currently the favorite to win, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is expected to provide close competition.

Dembele has been sensational this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 15 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old helped PSG win the treble of the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 title, and the Coupe de France.

During an interview with DAZN, Al-Khelaifi said (via GOAL):

"Ousmane’s season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won’t win the Ballon d’Or. If he doesn’t win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d’Or. He has done everything."

Ousmane Dembele's PSG also have a good shot of winning the FIFA Club World Cup. The former scored during their 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the quarter-final (July 5). They will next face Real Madrid in the semi-final on July 9.

