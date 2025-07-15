“It’s still hard to digest” - Todd Boehly sums up Chelsea winning FIFA Club World Cup against all odds

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has shared his thoughts on the club's progression after their triumphant FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Blues overcame a huge underdog billing to win the tournament by defeating reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final on Sunday.

Ad

Boehly spoke with talkSPORT exclusively on Tuesday morning, expressing his delight at the outcome of his side's participation in the competition. He pointed out that the result lent credence to the project they put in place at the club and praised the players for the quality they displayed. He said (via ChelseaNews);

“We always knew that, whatever happens on any given day. The odds that we thought we had and were able to round out with a piece or two… [anything is possible]. The boys, really understanding what Enzo’s been doing. We’re big believers, we knew all along in the value of the project. So I think, obviously, it came together brilliantly, and those are just odds that you can’t predict. But we’re hopeful that every day we wake up, the odds are that Chelsea are going to win something big.

Ad

Trending

“It’s still hard to all digest, it’s been absolutely surreal. But again, I think the thing that just made the day was just how well the boys played. They really had nothing to lose and they put it out there, they were so organised and so methodical, and the plan that Enzo laid out was so well-done. So the combination of the planning and the execution couldn’t have made me more proud.”

Ad

The American businessman was beaming as he joined directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart to celebrate with the Chelsea players at the final whistle. Boehly stood alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US president Donald Trump to hand out medals to the Chelsea players after the final, embracing the players as they made their way across the podium.

Todd Boehly and his Clearlake Group have been heavily criticized for what seemed like a scattergun approach since taking over the English side in 2022. The project of the ownership group now appears to have come together, with Enzo Maresca winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup, and leading the club back to the Champions League.

Ad

Chelsea star delivers confident verdict after Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has shared his bullish opinion about his side's targets for the 2025-26 season after their triumph in the Club World Cup. The England international played five times for the Blues as they won the first edition of the revamped edition of the competition.

Colwill spoke with the BBC about his expectations heading into the new season, revealing that he expects his side to compete for the biggest titles. He pointed out that he had said the same thing before the start of the Club World Cup, which his side went on to win.

Ad

“I said at the start of this tournament that our plan is to win it and people looked at me as if I was crazy. So I’m going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League. [...] I think we’re ready and we’ll see next season.”

Enzo Maresca's side won six of seven games in the USA, scoring more goals than any other side and winning the tournament. With the quality of Cole Palmer and the likes of Reece James and Colwill on their books, the Blues will hope to continue on their current trajectory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More