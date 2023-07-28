“It’s a strange feeling” – Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes honest admission about Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that seeing Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami CF shirt is a "strange feeling" but wished the Argentine well for his MLS adventure.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona, whom he had called home for 21 years. He's their record appearance holder (778) and top scorer (672 goals). He helped them to four UEFA Champions League and 10 La Liga titles, among other honours. He also won the Ballon d'Or six times during his time at Barca.

Messi, though, turned down a Barcelona return and moved to the USA instead, joining Inter Miami CF on a two-year contract. He made his debut on July 21, coming off the bench to score a free-kick winner as Inter beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

On Tuesday, July 25, the 36-year-old made his first start for Miami, captaining them against Atlanta United. He scored twice and assisted once to help his new team to an emphatic 4-0 win.

In an interview with ESPN, Laporta admitted that it's strange to watch Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami, as he will always be identified with Barcelona.

"It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca.

"But we respect his decision, and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami," he said.

Following Messi's move to Miami, his former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also joined the club. Luis Suarez was also close to joining them before it was reported that he will remain at Gremio.

Laporte reckons Lionel Messi, along with Busquets and Alba, will help the MLS grow.

"In Miami, it is different for him, it's a new league for him, one that is improving, and Messi can help with the developing of the league with Busquets and Jordi Alba as well.

"It will be very attractive for the fans in the United States. So he preferred to go to Miami. We respected it and understood his decision," he added.

"It was very close" - Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi rejoining Barcelona

Joan Laporta also said that Barcelona were very close to signing Lionel Messi after he parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain.

While he admitted that the club had to sort their financial issues to facilitate the move, they did so and also got the league's permission to pursue the move.

"It was very close. We had to manage our financial fair play situation, so we needed time. At the end, we reached an agreement with La Liga that authorised us to add him to the squad," he disclosed.

Laporta also added that Lionel Messi was looking to play in a league where he won't be under pressure to perform, which is why he decided to move to the USA instead of returning to Spain.

"Leo was coming from a situation in Paris where he was under a lot of pressure. His father told me that he needed a place where he won't be under pressure, and at Barca, that would not be the case because of the meaning of the return of our hero," he added.