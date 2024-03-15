“It’s a strange one" - Pundit surprised by Arsenal star's decision to reject international call-up

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour was surprised by Ben White's decision not to play for the England national team.

The Gunners defender has been one of Mikel Arteta's best players this season, and, surprisingly, White does not wish to play for his national team. Speaking about this, Parlour said (via HITC):

"It's a strange one because playing for your country is one of the proudest moments. It's great playing for your club and being successful for you club, but to put on that England shirt, you know you are one of the best players in your country."

He added:

"So, surprised, but in this day and age, players make these big decisions. Will he regret it? Probably, if I am being honest because when you finish your career, very proud to say that I would have loved to get more caps for England, but I didn't and, you know, he is really really top-class player. He has been brilliant for Arsenal."

White arrived at the Emirates from Brighton in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of £50 million. He's played 122 matches across competitions for the Gunners, bagging four goals and nine assists.

Although a natural central defender, White has proven his versatility in doing a job as a right-back. Playing at full-back this season, the 26-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and four assists.

Pundit suggests Arsenal midfielder has been better than Kobbie Mainoo this season

Kobbie Mainoo

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has suggested that Arsenal's Jorginho has been better than Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo. The latter has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford and made 14 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal.

On the other hand, the Italian midfielder was used as a squad player at the start of the campaign. However, he's established himself as an important component, starring in the league wins against Manchester City and Liverpool at home.

The 32-year-old has played 28 matches across competitions for the north Londoners this campaign, bagging a goal and an assist each. He was deployed as a number six for the Gunners' second-leg round-of-16 Champions League match against Porto, which saw Arsenal go through on penalties (1-1, 4-2 pens).

Jorginho is likely to feature next for his club when they travel to Manchester City on March 31.