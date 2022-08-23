“It’s so strange to see” – Micah Richards ‘can’t believe’ what ‘world-class’ Liverpool star did during defeat at Old Trafford

Liverpool's start to the season has gone from bad to worse as they were beaten 2-1 by arch rivals Manchester United on Monday. It was a must-win game for both sides, with Erik ten Hag's side doing really well to secure all three points at the expense of the Reds.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the first-half with Marcus Rashford doubling the lead in the second half. Mohamed Salah pegged one goal back for Liverpool late in the game but Jurgen Klopp's side could not find an equalizer.

Micah Richards was surprised to see how poorly Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk fared in the game, particularly during Sancho's goal. The former Borussia Dortmund winger made a fool out of James Milner and calmly passed the ball into the net.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Van Dijk’s passive approach to defending at the start of this season (it was even apparent for one of Haaland’s missed chances in the Community Shield). Conversation to be had. Van Dijk’s passive approach to defending at the start of this season (it was even apparent for one of Haaland’s missed chances in the Community Shield). Conversation to be had.

However, Van Dijk, regarded as one of the greatest central defenders in the Premier League, just stood and did not close down at all. Micah Richards has claimed that he was so surprised to see Van Dijk allowing so much room for Sancho to pick his spot. He BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He is normally so dominant, he reads the game so well and would get out to Sancho but he is in acres of space and I know people will talk about Milner and how he got sat down in the box but Van Dijk literally just stands there.

“It is such strange defending, we all know Van Dijk he has had his injuries and they are a way better team when he is in the side but some of these mistakes are so uncharacteristic from him and I just can’t believe what I’m seeing from such a world-class defender. It’s so strange to see.”

Liverpool find themselves in all kinds of trouble

Liverpool have endured a very difficult start to their Premier League campaign this time out, failing to win any of their first three games. The Reds find themselves in 16th position in the table with just two points, meaning Jurgen Klopp has a monumental task on his hands.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne So many issues all over the pitch. Gomez & Van Dijk look like they’ve never played together, Milner & Henderson being walked through & Firmino coming so deep there is no-one to occupy the centre backs. Oh, and seemingly they’ve all forgotten how to pass. So many issues all over the pitch. Gomez & Van Dijk look like they’ve never played together, Milner & Henderson being walked through & Firmino coming so deep there is no-one to occupy the centre backs. Oh, and seemingly they’ve all forgotten how to pass.

The Merseyside giants will take on newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday and must pick themselves up. So far this campaign, they have looked out of depth while going forward and have also been vulnerable defensively.

Klopp has to ensure that the problems are addressed before the weekend as Liverpool have a lot of ground to make up.

