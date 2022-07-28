"It’s a strange situation" - Pundit believes Cristiano Ronaldo won't fit into Manchester United dressing room

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo might struggle to fit into the Manchester United dressing room.

The former Scotland right-back has insisted that the uncertainty regarding the future of the Portuguese superstar could upset the dynamics of Erik ten Hag's side.

As claimed by Sky Sports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has held talks with the new Manchester United boss regarding his future at Old Trafford.

It has been claimed in the aforementioned report that the Red Devils would be willing to listen to offers for the 37-year-old despite Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid ruling out a move.

Alan Hutton has insisted that Ronaldo might struggle to get back into the side after missing the entire pre-season due to personal reasons. He told Football Insider:

“There will definitely be question marks especially coming out the changing room. They’ll want to know exactly what’s happening."

“It’s a strange situation, I know it’s for personal reasons so you can’t really look too much into it because we don’t actually know what it is. But to have sat out the whole pre-season and not have been anywhere near the club kind of screams to me that he just wants out."

He added:

“And whether that’s he doesn’t fancy it anymore, he wants to play Champions League football, that’s up to him."

Hutton has labeled the situation quite strange as Ronaldo has 12 months left in his deal with the Red Devils, having the option to extend it for another year.

"At the end of the day he’s got 12 months to go and I think Manchester United can add another year onto that so he could possibly have two seasons left."

He added:

“He’s possibly trying to kick up a bit of a fuss to leave. But I think as a player, as a group, especially when you’re building something for the future you want to know exactly who’s going to be there and what the plans are."

He also said:

“Ronaldo can’t just step in next week and decide he’s ready to play, it’s not going to work like that even though he does keep himself fit. So I find it a strange one."

Cristiano Ronaldo must sort out his situation at Manchester United soon

Cristiano Ronaldo's current situation is somewhat unprecedented and we will have to wait and see how things unfold over the next few weeks.

Erik ten Hag's side have fared pretty well during their pre-season without their star attacker up front.

The trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have looked extremely lively and threatening up front.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be keen on a move as he seeks Champions League football but has so far failed to attract suitors, meaning he might have no option but to stay at Old Trafford.

