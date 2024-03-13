"It's super important" - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star could start against Sparta Prague after returning from injury

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp recently stated that Mohamed Salah is ready to start again after his long injury layoff ahead of the Reds' UEFA Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

The 31-year-old Egyptian forward has not started a game for the Reds since picking up a hamstring injury while on duty for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

However, Salah has featured as a substitute in Liverpool's last two matches. He played 16 minutes against Sparta in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie last week and 29 minutes against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool currently hold a 5-1 advantage heading into the second-leg, and the game could provide a good opportunity for Salah to build up his match fitness. Speaking about the Egyptian winger ahead of their Europa League clash, Klopp said (via the BBC):

"It's super important we build up Mo, he's ready, top fit. I'm not sure he's ready for 90 minutes, I'm not sure we should do 90 minutes, but he's ready to start."

The German tactician continued:

"He would've been ready to start the last game [the 1-1 draw with Manchester City] but you don't know how long it would've made sense for and that's always the problem when players come back."

"There are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully more European and cup games, and they are as important."

Klopp concluded:

"Mo usually can play game after game, now he was out for a surprisingly long time. He's back and we have to make sure we can really count on him consistently."

How has Mohamed Salah performed for Liverpool this season?

Despite missing a few games for the Reds since the start of 2024, the Egyptian winger still has the most goal contribution for Jürgen Klopp's team this season.

Salah has so far contributed with 19 goals and 10 assists in 30 games across all competitions for Liverpool. He is slightly above second-placed Darwin Nunez, who has a combined goal contribution tally of 28 (having played 10 games more).

Salah is also in the race for the PL top scorers award, having scored a total of 15 goals in the league and registered nine assists. Liverpool will be hoping to count on the 31-year-old winger as they aim to clinch the PL this season as well as the Europa League and the FA Cup.