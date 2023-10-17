"It's not a surprise" - Former Barcelona star lauds Jude Bellingham for fitting in 'perfectly' at Real Madrid

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic reckons new signing Jude Bellingham is a 'perfect' fit at Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 20, is one of the best young midfielders of his generation. Despite the interest of many top clubs, Los Blancos won the race for his services this summer, dishing out €103 million to prise him out of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The young Englishman has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions, scoring in his first four outings.

The tally includes eight goals and two assists in eight league games and two goals and an assist in two UEFA Champions League matches. Madrid have won all eight games where Bellingham has scored in.

Lauding the quality of the Real Madrid attacker, Rakitic - who played for Barca from 2014 to 2020 - said that it's not a surprise that Bellingham has started well at the Bernabeu (as per Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham? I talked to him two years ago. We played against Dortmund, and he asked for my shirt. We talked: I told him to come to play in La Liga.

(How good he is) it's not a surprise. I played against him, and I know how strong he is. He fits perfectly in Real Madrid. We will all enjoy him a lot, but I hope not this Saturday."

Bellingham and company will take on Rakitic's Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday (October 21).

Barcelona and Real Madrid gearing up for season's first El Clasico

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have made good starts to the season. While Madrid have won 10 of 11 games across competitions, losing once, Barca are unbeaten, winning eight of their 11 outings across competitions.

Los Blancos lead the La Liga standings with 24 points from nine games - three clear of Barca. Ahead of their season's first El Clasico clash on October 28 at Barcelona, Madrid take on Sevilla on Saturday, while Barca host Athletic Bilbao at home on the same day.

Last season, both teams won at home in their La Liga clashes, with Madrid triumphing 3-1 while Barca prevailed 201 in the return. The Blaugrana, though, dethroned Los Blancos to win their first league title in four years.