“It’s not surprising at all” – Luke Chadwick makes honest admission about Manchester United failing to beat Liverpool in race to sign Darwin Nunez

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the Red Devils' failure to sign Darwin Nunez ahead of Liverpool is indicative of where the club's recruitment policy is currently at.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds are on the verge of completing a transfer for the highly-rated Benfica forward for a fee that could ultimately rise to €100 million.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season with the Lisbon giants. He has scored 34 times in 41 appearances, including two strikes against Jurgen Klopp's side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Darwin Nunez has ARRIVED at Liverpool ahead of his record breaking transfer Darwin Nunez has ARRIVED at Liverpool ahead of his record breaking transfer 🚨🔴 https://t.co/77SMy7FeIF

Manchester United were rumoured to have made a move for the Uruguayan international but the player ultimately decided to make the switch to Anfield.

Chadwick has claimed that the Red Devils have missed out on a brilliant striker, as he told Caught Offside:

“I remember seeing his performances against Liverpool in the Champions League and he really excelled in those games. He offers something a bit different, he’s quite a traditional number 9, rather than Liverpool’s goal-scorers of recent years who play out wide, or Roberto Firmino in that false 9 role."

“I think it makes them stronger, and it was important to make that signing given that Sadio Mane is moving out of the club. It’s important as well in terms of Manchester City announcing the signing of Erling Haaland. It shows where Manchester United are at this moment in time, sadly."

He added:

"Nunez has shown he’s got the potential to be a really successful Premier League player, so it’s a disappointment for United to miss out. But it’s not surprising at all really considering the direction Liverpool are going in, in comparison to United.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Darwin Núñez will join Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing.Darwin Núñez will join #LFC , Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority. Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayernDarwin Núñez will join #LFC, Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority. https://t.co/VdXptDWFac

Former Manchester United player believes Nunez signing may change Liverpool's style of play

While Chadwick is rueing his old side for missing out on the superstar forward, he has conceded that United's great rivals have got a real player on their hands. He told Caught Offside:

“On paper, it looks like two wide players and Nunez in the middle but in reality, it’ll be quite different. Liverpool had to replace the goals of Mane, which they look to have done, albeit in a different position."

“We know Salah’s hungry for goals and he’ll do that regardless of who’s playing with him, but there can’t just be a burden on him to score all the goals."

90min @90min_Football



Darwin Nunez... the new kid on the block! Uruguay have always produced World Class strikers over the years and they have done it again. 🤩Darwin Nunez... the new kid on the block! Uruguay have always produced World Class strikers over the years and they have done it again. 🤩Darwin Nunez... the new kid on the block! 🙌🙌 https://t.co/uLsXumJqx5

