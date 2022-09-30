"It’s not tactics" - Sean Dyche reveals the area in which Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is better than Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola manages people better than Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola and Klopp are widely hailed as two of the best coaches in world football right now. Since taking charge of Manchester City in July 2016, Guardiola has helped them become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, guiding them to four league titles. Klopp, who was brought in from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015, has also done an excellent job at Liverpool. He has celebrated one Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup with the Reds, amongst other honors.

Speaking on Ben and Kammy’s Proper Football Podcast, Dyche highlighted the key component that set the two masterminds apart. He clarified that tactics were not a differentiating factor, revealing that Guardiola’s man-management skills were something that gave him the edge. Dyche said (via Liverpool Echo):

“The biggest respect I have, particularly for Pep, no disrespect to Jurgen Klopp because he’s done an amazing job as well, but with Pep it’s like managing 25 companies, that’s not just 25 players, it’s 25 mini companies with brands, agents and PR representatives, it’s like a mini company.

“It’s not tactics, it’s about managing people and he’s done it exceptionally well.”

There has been a gulf in quality between the Merseysiders and Manchester City this season. While second-placed City have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Premier League (5 wins 2 draws), the Reds have struggled to fire on all cylinders. Having dropped nine points in six matches, they find themselves in eighth position in the league standings.

German legend Matthias Sammer snubs Manchester City’s Guardiola, calls Liverpool’s Klopp best in the world

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer, who was serving the Bavarians when they appointed Guardiola in 2013, hailed Klopp as the world’s best boss in an old interview.

The 1996 Ballon d’Or-winning defender hailed Klopp’s tactical awareness, mentality, and adaptability, calling him a yardstick for managerial brilliance. Sammer had told the Sport Bild:

“Jürgen Klopp is currently the measure of all things, no question. How he plays football at Liverpool, the flexibility and mentality, the unpredictability. Even in difficult phases to always be able to score goals and come back.”

