“It’s the team and club’s dream” - Jude Bellingham highlights next objective for Real Madrid after losing out on LaLiga title to Barcelona

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has outlined that the club's next target after surrendering the LaLiga title to Barcelona is to win the Club World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's side have missed out on the league and are all set to finish second behind the Catalans this campaign.

To make matters worse, Los Blancos have lost four times to their bitter rivals this season. Barcelona completed the league double over Real Madrid, while also defeating them in the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España finals.

Los Blancos are already ringing in the changes ahead of the summer, with Ancelotti reportedly set to make way for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. While an official announcement is pending, the Spanish manager is expected to take charge of Real Madrid ahead of the summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Bellingham added that his team is aiming to win the tournament.

“Hopefully we can win the Club World Cup, it’s the team’s and club’s dream. It’s a VERY important trophy,” said Bellingham.

Interestingly, Barcelona are not among the teams participating in the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup, with Atletico Madrid the only other club from LaLiga. The tournament kicks off on June 14 and will see 32 of the top teams in the world compete for the top honour. Los Blancos have been placed in Group H, alongside Al Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg.

Will Real Madrid and Barcelona move for a Premier League defender?

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi wants to join Real Madrid or Barcelona once his contract with Crystal Palace expires next summer, according to Diario AS. The English defender is highly rated in the Premier League and helped the Eagles win the FA Cup this season.

Guehi has registered 44 appearances across competitions for the London side, all of which were starts. However, he will enter the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace this summer and hasn't signed an extension yet.

It now appears that the 24-year-old is planning to leave Selhurst Park as a free agent at the end of next season. He dreams of moving to LaLiga and wants to join one of the Los Blancos and the Catalans.

Interestingly, both clubs could be interested in defensive reinforcements next summer. While Real Madrid have roped in Dean Huijsen this summer, they could look for Antonio Rudiger's replacement in 2026. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also have to lay down succession plans for Inigo Martinez, who will turn 35 next summer.

