"It's a team that deserves to be at the top" - Gael Clichy says only one PL club can emulate Manchester City's recent accomplishments

Former Premier League star Gael Clichy has made a bold claim involving Arsenal and Manchester City. The Frenchman reckoned that the Gunners are the only Premier League side that's capable of replicating City's recent accomplishments.

Clichy believes the way Arsenal have built their team under the management of Mikel Arteta puts them in a good position to reach the top of the game. City have won five out of the last six Premier League titles, winning the treble last season as well. Clichy, who played for both sides, reckons the Gunners can replicate this feat.

"I think if there is one club that can match what City have been doing over the last decade, it's Arsenal," the Frenchman told Super 6. "The way they have built the team, the process they have started a few years ago with Mikel Arteta coming in; I think it's beautiful to see.

"You want them to be successful because it's a team that deserves to be at the top. They need to win the title to validate the work they have been doing, we all know that, but it's nice to see a fresh, young team with hunger competing against a team that have been here for years," he added.

The 38-year-old went on to claim that Mikel Arteta's system looks like a carbon copy of what Pep Guardiola has established at Manchester City.

"I often say that when you see Arteta and Arsenal play, it's a copy and paste from what we see with Pep and Man City. It's not an insult, for me being compared with a coach like Pep is really strong," he continued.

"Arteta helped Pep understand English football; what it's like playing away from home, what to expect from each team and so on. He was also the coach who was closest to the players and probably had conversations with the players that the manager didn't have," Clichy added.

Any resemblance between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's styles shouldn't come as a surprise. The duo worked together at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019, with the Arsenal boss serving as assistant to the City coach before leaving for London.

Arsenal and Manchester City set for blockbuster clash

Premier League fans will get the opportunity to watch another massive clash between Arsenal and Manchester City this weekend. The two clubs are scheduled to go head-to-head in what promises to be an entertaining game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

The last time the two clubs met, the Gunners emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline at the Emirates on October 8. This time, Pep Guardiola's men will be eager to restore their pride by beating the Londoners in front of their fans at the Etihad.

Interestingly, the two clubs are locked in an intense battle for the Premier League title this season alongside Liverpool. Only one point separates them at the top of the table, with Manchester City third, behind Arsenal and the Reds. It provides another context for a sensational face-off on Sunday.