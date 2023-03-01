"It's been three years since he dribbled past someone" - When former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello criticized Cristiano Ronaldo

In a 2019 interview, former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello criticized then-Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude, advising him to be graceful when things do not go his way.

Ronaldo struggled to find his footing in the first few months of the 2019-20 season. Maurizio Sarri, who was managing Juventus at the time, brought him off in a 1-0 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro. The Portuguese superstar seemingly argued with Sarri after the substitution and refused to sit on the bench.

Ronaldo’s conduct did not sit well with former Real Madrid manager Capello, who said that the Manchester United legend should have maintained decorum and been respectful even after being replaced. Capello told Sky Sports Italia:

"(Cristiano Ronaldo) is a great champion; nobody argues with that, but he hasn't dribbled past anyone in the last three years. At the moment he isn't at his best, and it is normal to replace him. Sarri doesn't need to be brave or show his personality to make that change.

“It's not nice that he didn't sit on the bench (after being taken off) and argued with Sarri. One has to be a champion even when he is replaced, not only when things are going well. He must respect his teammates.”

Ronaldo may have had some tiffs with Sarri, but his output in front of goal remained impressive. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner featured in 46 games for Juventus across competitions in the 2019-20 season, scoring 37 times and providing seven assists. He also won Serie A that season.

Eder Militao chose Real Madrid over Juventus, reveals agent Ulisses Jorge

Ulisses Jorge, agent of Real Madrid’s Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao, has revealed that his client snubbed Juventus for a transfer to Madrid.

Militao joined Los Blancos for a €50 million fee from Porto in the summer of 2019. According to the agent, the Brazil international had the opportunity to join Juventus when he was at Porto. However, he took a leap of faith and chose the 14-time European champions instead.

Jorge told Diario AS:

“When Militao was at Porto, he had the possibility of joining Juventus, but he chose Real Madrid. With all due respect to them, I think he made the right choice. He’s now a pillar of the team.”

Militao has been one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti’s team sheet this season, regularly getting drafted ahead of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Militao has featured in 30 games for Real Madrid this season across competitions, scoring five times.

