"It's time for him to be challenged" - Gary Neville urges Erik ten Hag to upgrade on Manchester United superstar 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged manager Erik ten Hag to find competition for goalkeeper David de Gea after a frustrating season.

De Gea is the Red Devils' longest-serving player, having arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has become a legend with the Premier League giants since, making 545 appearances and keeping 190 clean sheets.

However, De Gea's last season was a mixed one amid criticism over some glaring errors. The Spanish goalkeeper was to blame for Ilkay Gundogan's winner in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Neville has acknowledged the massive contributions De Gea has given to the Red Devils but reckons the time is right to consider a replacement. He alluded to City's second goal in the final (via Metro):

"The second goal (against City) shouldn't have gone into the back of the net. David de Gea had a great career at Manchester United. He was a fantastic goalkeeper, but it's time for him to to be challenged and to find someone to become the number one."

De Gea's contract expires at the end of the month, but reports suggest that he has already agreed terms for a new two-year deal. The Spaniard will reportedly take a wage-cut on his £375,000 per year salary.

The 32-year-old's impending extension hasn't stopped speculation regarding the signing of a new goalkeeper. Reports claim that Manchester United are looking to finalize a deal for Porto's Diogo Costa. The Portuguese shot-stopper has been in fine form this season, keeping 20 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho is on Brighton & Hove Albion's radar

Jadon Sancho's future with United is uncertain.

According to Sussex World, Manchester United are reportedly considering offloading Jadon Sancho and will listen to bids for the English winger. The 23-year-old has struggled for form at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million.

Sancho featured 41 times across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. It has been a difficult spell for the attacker with the Red Devils, who may now be prepared to cut their losses.

Brighton reportedly made enquiries about Sancho in May. They were quickly dismissed by United, but the club's stance over the forward has seemingly changed now.

The Seagulls are looking to bolster their attack ahead of their debut campaign in the UEFA Europa League next season. They may have to break their club-record transfer fee of £30 million that was spent on Watford's Joao Pedro just before the summer to land Sancho, though.

