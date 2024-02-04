"It's time to change" - Thiago Silva's wife causes a stir on social media as the pressure builds on Pochettino following Chelsea's loss to Wolves

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Belle has uploaded an intriguing post on social media following Mauricio Pochettino's side's embarrassing 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues were deservedly beaten at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4). They had taken the lead through Cole Palmer but Matheus Cunha grabbed a hat-trick while Axel Disasi scored an own goal.

Thiago Silva was on target for Chelsea in the closing stages but it was mere consolation. It was a devastating defeat for the west Londoners who fall one place below Wolves to 11th, with their 10th league loss of the season.

The pressure is growing on Pochettino as his side continues to struggle. They are at risk of not only missing out on a top-four finish but failing to qualify for Europe for the second consecutive season.

Belle Silva posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account during the game. It's fair to say that it's got the Stamford Bridge faithful talking. She said:

"It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

Several Chelsea fans interpreted the Brazilian's comments to be about Pochettino and parting ways with the Argentine coach.

One fan joked that Belle should be coaching the Blues:

"I prefer you to manage Chelsea!!!"

Another fan questioned whether she meant the manager or her husband:

"Change for a new manager or Thiago who we all know is leaving after the season.."

Pochettino has been in charge of the Blues since last July and is the third permanent manager under Todd Boehly's co-ownership. He was majorly backed in the summer transfer window, with the club spending a reported £434.5 million.

However, Chelsea have shown little improvement from their 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season. They were booed off the pitch after their disastrous defeat to Wolves.

Jamie O'Hara slams Chelsea following their performance against Wolves

Mauricio Pochettino has struggled in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie O'Hara gave a grim verdict of the Blues' loss to Wolves by calling it 'embarrassing'. He insisted Pochettino has a strong squad at his disposal (via Sky Sports):

"They're good players some of these. Caicedo was a really good player at Brighton. Enzo Fernandez has won a World Cup. Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, (Christopher) Nkunku who they've just signed. It's a good side"

O'Hara added:

"You can't tell me this team can't play a decent style of football. They are miles off it. It's embarrassing!"

The west Londoners aren't only losing games but doing so in woeful fashion. They do have a Carabao Cup final on the horizon against Liverpool (February 25).

However, Pochettino will continue to feel the heat with each passing defeat. They weren't at the races in their 4-1 loss at Anfield in the league midweek but today's outing was significantly worse.

