"It's time to go" - Alan Shearer makes hilarious post on social media as Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich transfer

Premier League record scorer Alan Shearer is seemingly relieved that Harry Kane - in hot pursuit of his record - is leaving English shores this summer.

Kane, 30, has accepted terms with Bayern Munich after Tottenham Hotspur had approved the Bavarian giants' £86 million offer for the player, as reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic.

With 213 goals - all for Spurs - Kane only trails Shearer (260) in the Premier League's all-time scoring charts. With 280 goals across competitions, Kane is Spurs' top scorer and has the most Premier League goals for a single club.

The Tottenham Hotspur hitman has scored at least 17 league goals in the last nine seasons, including 30 last season, finishing six behind Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland. At that rate, Kane would have surpassed Shearer's tally in two seasons.

However, with the Englishman now seemingly off to Bayern, Shearer's record will be intact for a while. The Newcastle legend tweeted a picture of himself in front of a chartered aeroplane, playfully captioning it:

"Come on Harry it's time to go"

Screenshot of Alan Shearer's tweet

Kane is now awaiting the green signal for Spurs to travel to Munich for his medical, having agreed a four-year deal with the serial Bundesliga winners.

Harry Kane' Premier League milestones

Harry Kane is off to Bayern.

Harry Kane has been the epitome of consistency in the Premier League. The 30-year-old has netted 213 times in 320 games in the competiiton, with all three appearances coming for Tottenham Hotspur. He has also recorded 50 assists in the competition.

Kane is one of three players to have won exactly three Premier League Golden Boots - with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Shearer being the other. Kane won the award for the first time in the 2015-16 season (25 goals) and repeated the feat in the next campaign (29 goals). In 2020-21, he scored 23 times to win his third Golden Boot.

With eight Premier League hat-tricks, Kane is only behind Sergio Aguero (12), Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (9). However, despite his superlative exploits, Kane never won a league title in north London.