"It's time to work" - Xavi opens up on Barcelona's plans for the upcoming summer transfer window

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez spoke about the club's transfer plans heading into the summer transfer window. He stated that they need to plan for the window based on their "economic situation" and set their priorities based on that.

Speaking after the Blaugrana's goalless draw against Getafe in La Liga on May 15, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"We must do great planning for the next season. Alemany and Jordi Cruyff know what I believe we have lacked to be able to compete this season. We have to take into account the economic situation, depending on how we are in that aspect we will have our priorities."

He added:

"We have stopped a situation that seemed really difficult a few months ago. Now it’s time to work and improve the economic situation."

With the draw against Getafe, Barcelona are confirmed to finish second in La Liga this season behind champions Real Madrid.

When Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman as manager in November 2021, they were ninth. Hence, this is certainly a big achievement for the Spanish manager and he'll look to build on this next season.

Barcelona will look to be smart in the transfer market

The Blaugrana have been guilty in the past of spending huge amounts on big stars who failed to deliver.

Perhaps the two biggest examples of this are Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. Barcelona payed over €124 million and €120 million for the two players respectively.

Both players failed to live up to expectations and are now plying their trade elsewhere.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan in January and the deal has now been made permanent for €20 million. Griezmann, meanwhile, is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid.

However, Barcelona's January signings have reaped good rewards. They signed Ferran Torres (€65 million), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (free) and Adama Traore (on loan).

Torres has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 25 appearances across competitions for the club so far. Aubameyang, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 22 games and Traore has delivered four assists in 16 appearances.

They have certainly helped with the club's resurgence and the Camp Nou outfit will hope to sign more such players in the summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is trying to get the Blaugrana to sign the Pole. This could be another great signing if they manage to get it through.

