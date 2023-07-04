"It’s a totally wrong way of doing one’s job" - Barcelona star's agents destroy journalist for misleading transfer information 

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie's agents have slammed football journalist Gerard Romero for misleading transfer reports regarding their client.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claimed that Franck Kessie agreed to leave Barcelona after a phone call with manager Xavi Hernandez. He was allegedly told to find a new club this summer after just one season at the club.

However, Kessie's representatives, Ambition Group Sport Management, criticized Romero for the false news on Instagram. They posted:

“Dear Gerard Romero. We have remarked for the umpteenth time that you have published unfounded news concerning one of our clients (Franck Kessie). Despite ourselves, we inform those who follow us and above all those who follow you that you have never once given exact information regarding Kessie."

“Ethically we find that it’s a totally wrong way of doing one’s job. So please stop publishing unsubstantiated and misleading information presented as news regarding our client.”

Gerard Romero isn't the only one who has reported the possibility of Kessie leaving Barcelona this summer. Multiple news outlets like Mundo Deportivo and SPORT have claimed that the 26-year-old is considering joining Al-Hilal or Galatasaray.

Franck Kessie is currently one season into his four-year contract with the Blaugrana. He signed as a free agent last summer and had a decent first season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

The Ivory Coast international helped Barca win two trophies last season, La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

Manchester United target desperate to join Barcelona; Blaugrana unlikely to make a move - Reports

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly 'crazy' about a move to Barcelona this summer. However, the Blaugrana's previous interest in him has gone quiet, according to Mundo Deportivo journalist Gabriel Sans.

Ambrabat impressed for Morocco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping them reach the semi-finals. The Blaugrana were allegedly willing to go 'all out' for him when they initially wanted to sign Lionel Messi (via Barca Universal).

Despite Xavi Hernandez and Co. still being in the market for a central defensive midfielder after the departure of Sergio Busquets, Ambrabat is no longer a priority. Instead, the Blaugrana are now focusing on securing a deal for Oriol Romeu.

Manchester United are reportedly also interested in Amrabat's services but the Moroccan only has his heart set on joining Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes