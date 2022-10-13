"It's been tough" - Arsenal star admits that he has found it difficult after losing his place in Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has admitted that it's been 'tough' to lose his place in Mikel Arteta's team this season.

Following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer, Tierney is no longer the Gunners' first-choice left-back. The Scot has made eight Premier League appearances so far this season but only three of those have been in the starting XI.

Ross @SwedishRoss Kieran Tierney picking up central positions either side of Tomiyasu and Gabriel in a CDM role, spraying balls either side, and then being furthest up the pitch for box entries.



An overlapping full-back transformed.



Revolutionary stuff under Arteta, regardless of the opposition Kieran Tierney picking up central positions either side of Tomiyasu and Gabriel in a CDM role, spraying balls either side, and then being furthest up the pitch for box entries. An overlapping full-back transformed.Revolutionary stuff under Arteta, regardless of the opposition https://t.co/QmO9aqfKVO

The Scotland international has predominantly been used as a substitute to see games out as Arsenal have made a flying start to the campaign. Arteta's side have won ten out of their 11 games this term, with the Spaniard playing Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back in their most recent victory over Liverpool.

Tierney has suffered numerous injury issues since his arrival from Celtic in 2019, as he admitted that missing pre-season has made his campaign 'tough.' The defender told Arsenal's official website:

“It’s been tough. I missed pre-season coming back from an injury and the first game I played in was the Palace one - that was the first week of training that I had. I’ve just been trying to get minutes here and there so it’s been a tough start, but whether I’m first, second or third-choice, I’m just going to keep working hard and see where it takes me."

“I wouldn’t say [competition] motivates me more, as whether I’m the only left-back or there’s five left-backs, I’m still motivated to play and to do well. Day-to-day, nothing changes in my life; if I’m playing or not I’m just working as hard as I possibly can. I train hard, and if the manager calls on me, I’m ready."

Tierney added:

“I want to play every game possible, when you don’t play like all footballers, you’re disappointed but when you get your chance, you just need to make sure you go and take it.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Kieran Tierney on #Arsenal ’s start: “It’s only been 9 games & you can’t say anyone is anything after nine games. If you look at last year, we were down in the table & we climbed our way up, so there’s a long way to go & there’s no point in even thinking like that.” [@arsenal] 🗣️| Kieran Tierney on #Arsenal’s start: “It’s only been 9 games & you can’t say anyone is anything after nine games. If you look at last year, we were down in the table & we climbed our way up, so there’s a long way to go & there’s no point in even thinking like that.” [@arsenal] https://t.co/B9BwygEcWe

Kieran Tierney hails atmosphere Arsenal fans are creating

The Emirates Stadium is full of optimism following the Gunners' sensational start to the campaign. Many have begun to question whether Arteta's side can stay at the top of the table.

Tierney has cited the fans as a factor behind their good start. The Scotland full-back said in the same interview:

“I’d say it’s the best since I’ve been here and I think that’s a credit to all the fans, and the players and the staff. It just feels like it has clicked - everybody has come together. You hear reactions after we concede goals, you very rarely hear that in football."

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The rise and rise of Kieran Tierney. Arsenal’s Scottish warrior is evolving in front of our eyes. He has it all. Aggressive tackling, confidence, powerful overlapping runs, blistering pace and is even able to fire some thunderous rockets. Elite full-back 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The rise and rise of Kieran Tierney. Arsenal’s Scottish warrior is evolving in front of our eyes. He has it all. Aggressive tackling, confidence, powerful overlapping runs, blistering pace and is even able to fire some thunderous rockets. Elite full-back ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/umAVFVnW0u

Poll : 0 votes