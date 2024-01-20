“It’s tough for him” - Dwight Yorke insists Manchester United must sell ‘average’ player who does not live up to expectations

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has urged the club to offload Antony as soon as possible. The pundit said that the Brazilian winger is rather average and has not been performing up to the mark.

He said (via Metro):

"I think back to players who succeeded at Man United, and all of them were eager to write their names into the history of the club and they wanted to be a part of the setup. I’m not sure if Man United players understand that these days."

The former Manchester United striker added:

"I’m also not surprised that we’re still talking about Antony and what he brings because he cost £86m. There are always going to be question marks when you sign a player for that much, especially when they’re playing for a club like Man United.

"Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should. It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out."

He concluded:

"The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them."

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a reported £86 million. The Brazil international has largely struggled during his time at the club, recording just eight goals and three assists in 66 appearances across competitions.

Antony has yet to provide a goal contribution in 22 appearances across competitions this season. His current contract is set to expire in 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign Manchester United midfielder

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Al-Nassr to secure Casemiro's services from Manchester United this window. The Portuguese superstar is reportedly keen on reuniting with the Brazilian midfielder.

The pair shared a period of major success at Real Madrid and reunited, albeit briefly, in 2022 at Old Trafford. They have shared the pitch 121 times for both clubs and even combined for seven goals. Ronaldo then had a massive fallout with the Red Devils and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr last January.

Casemiro's future at Old Trafford is now uncertain after a dip in form at the start of the season and subsequent injury issues. He has made 12 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He has been linked with an exit this window.

According to Foot Mercato, Ronaldo has demanded that Al-Nassr pursue Casemiro, who is understood to be open to a move. However, the Brazil international's existing deal with the Red Devils runs until 2026.