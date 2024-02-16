“It’s a tough one to call” - Robbie Savage predicts the winner of Liverpool vs Brentford

Robbie Savage thinks Liverpool will be given trouble in their clash with Brentford tomorrow (February 17) but backs Jurgen Klopp's men to claim victory.

The Merseysiders are top of the league heading into Saturday's game at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London. They bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to title rivals Arsenal with a confident 3-1 win against Burnley last weekend.

Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield on November 17. But, Thomas Frank's Bees have enjoyed an upturn in form since the turn of the year, partially due to Ivan Toney's return from an eight-month ban.

The two sides' encounter will be Saturday's early kick-off and Savage touched on how Klopp's men can move five points clear with a win. He told Planet Sport:

"Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points when they visit Brentford."

Savage then highlighted the hosts' poor home record as of late:

"Brentford’s home form in the Premier League in their last six is not that great. They lost four of their last six at home in the Premier League."

Savage ultimately feels the Anfield giants will be too strong although he does think it's a tricky test for the league leaders:

"Liverpool, on the other hand, nine wins from 12 in all competitions. It’s a tough one to call but I’m going for Liverpool to nick it. I think both teams to score in this one, but we’re gonna go Liverpool 3-1."

The Merseysiders are enjoying a superb season which will be Klopp's final one in charge. His troops sit top of the league, with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives an injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai

Jurgen Klopp ruled the key duo out of the Brentford game.

Klopp is adamant that his side won't have one eye on their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Chelsea (February 25). They have two games before that showdown with the Blues, facing Brentford tomorrow and Luton Town on Wednesday (February 21). He said (via the club's official website):

"How serious? Yeah, again, it's a super-intense period. People think about the final, which is fine absolutely, but before the final we have Brentford and Luton and I didn't think for a second about the final yet."

The German coach looks set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai for both those games. He gave an update on the duo who are currently nursing injuries:

"I think with Dom it will be around that time (Carabao Cup final), we will see how it exactly works. And with Trent, a week or two longer. It is not great but it was not to avoid, actually, that it happened."

Alexander-Arnold has aggravated an existing knee injury and will likely miss the Carabao Cup final. He's impressed this season following his appointment as vice-captain and Conor Bradley may come in as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai has been struggling with a hamstring injury but did feature in the defeat to Arsenal. It was during that game that the Hungarian playmaker suffered another setback regarding the same muscular issue.