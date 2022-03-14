“It’s a tough one” – Luke Chadwick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma could make objectives ‘difficult’ for Manchester United 

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to Manchester United, stating the club has nobody else operating at the same level as the Portuguese.

The Portugal international scored a hat-trick against Tottenham to fire the Old Trafford outfit to a 3-2 victory and officially became the highest goalscorer in football history in the process.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Caughtoffside, Chadwick was full of praise for the 37-year-old and highlighted his importance, despite his recent struggles. He said:

“It was a good game, both teams had their chances, that’s for sure, but the difference between the two teams was obviously Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was a masterclass from him really, the first goal from a long range shot, then a tap-in, and then an incredible header to win the game. We’ve been waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to do something special like that this season, he’s not been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks especially.

“He missed last week’s game at City and came back with a bang, and that just shows what he is, what he’s all about – give him even half-chances and he’ll punish you. He looked like he had a point to prove after not scoring much recently and came back with a match-winning performance.''

The victory saw Manchester United return to winning ways after a testing week and also helped them briefly enter the top four before being usurped by Arsenal.

Chadwick also stated that Manchester United's struggles mean they can't afford to rest Cristiano Ronaldo because they do not have anybody else of his caliber.

“He looks like he’s still in a similar shape to five or six years ago. He’s not been as consistent this season, but then he’s not been playing in a high-performing team week in, week out.

“Still, the position United are in, if he’s fit it’s hard to leave him out because there’s not really anyone else in that squad who can offer the goal threat he does, or do what he did on Saturday in that position.

“It’s a tough one, every time you see him play, you want to see him at his best, so it’s down to the club to work out how to manage him. If you leave him out and the team don’t get a result, it’s certainly going to be difficult for them to get into the top four.

Ralf Ragnick's side will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League next, where they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Manchester United have a shot at the top four if Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovers his best form

Manchester United have a shot at the top four if Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovers his best form

Manchester United have had a disastrous season that has left them struggling to make the top four in the Premier League with just nine matches to go.

Arsenal currently have their destiny in their hands as they seek to return to the UEFA Champions League after a five-year absence.

However, Manchester United still have an outside shot at making the top four and Cristiano Ronaldo could be crucial to this happening.

The Madeira native's spectacular hat-trick against Tottenham came as a timely reminder of what he is capable of achieving when he is at his best.

Fans of the club will be hoping that this will kickstart an extended run of good form to help them end a poor campaign on a high note.

