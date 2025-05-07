"It’s a tough one for me" - Manchester United legend hits out Arsene Wenger for suggesting surprise change to European football

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has hit out at Arsene Wenger after his comments about Europa League winners making it to the Champions League. He believes that the incentive is good for all teams and should remain for years to come.

Speaking to William Hill, Pallister stated that Wenger has 'a few strange ideas' and not all of them are good for football. He is hopeful that the changes, even if implemented, are not going to come into effect before next season and said via Metro:

"[Wenger is] saying it needs to be looked at. I mean, it's a tough one for me. You know, it's great that winning the Europa League can get you into the Champions League. I can understand what he's saying, it's all about finishing in a high position in your [domestic] league but I don't know, I'm not sure about that one myself… It's a great incentive for teams in the Europa League."

"Wenger has a few strange ideas I think. Not all of them are good. If they are going to change it, it won't be for this season. It's for the powers that be to discuss that. I think they'll leave it the same. It's a massive incentive for the players who aren't playing in the Champions League. I'd leave it the way it is."

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are close to making it to the UEFA Europa League final this season. Both sides lead their semifinal after the first leg and will play the second leg on Thursday, May 8. They sit in 15th and 16th places in the Premier League, respectively.

What did Arsene Wenger say about the Europa League and Champions League?

Arsene Wenger stated that he was not in favor of Europa League winners getting an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League. He believes that the qualification should be for the Europa League once again and said via GOAL:

"Well, it is right if you make the decision [for the Europa League winner to get Champions League qualification]. They should qualify automatically for the Europa League again, not necessarily for the Champions League. Especially when you're in a league where you already have too many teams, five teams, qualify. So, if we looked at it, maybe it is something to think about to review that. On the other hand, people will tell you that to keep the Europa League focused, interesting and motivated, you need that prize."

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal in the Europa League during the 2017/18 season. He won 8 of the 14 matches in the competition and was knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semifinal.

