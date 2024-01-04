"It's tough, but that's the past now" - 26-year-old opens up on difficult spell with Manchester United 

Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek recently opened up about his tough spell at Old Trafford after moving from Ajax for a reported €39 million in 2020.

The Netherlands international is on loan with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, who have reportedly included a buy option for an initial €11 million (via Manchester Evening News).

Since joining Manchester United, the 26-year-old midfielder has made 62 appearances, bagging two goals and assists each. He also spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Everton.

Opening up about his difficult time at the club, van de Beek said (via Manchester Evening News):

"If you don't play as many games as you want, it's tough, but that's the past now. I'm here now and I'm positive, which is the most important thing and then things can change.

"I'm looking forward now. I think it helps when you play with players [at United] who have achieved a lot and have experience. You see them in training every day, which helps develop you and I'll try to bring that here as well to help the team."

This season, the midfielder has appeared just twice, which has seen him step on the pitch for a total of 21 minutes. Last year, he missed 27 league games due to injury. Assuring fans of his fitness, van de Beek added:

"I feel good. Of course, you also need match practice to get to your best level, but I'm fit and this is the most important thing."

Van de Beek is a handy midfield option who can play as a number six or eight and even in the creative midfield role.

Manchester United keen on signing Premier League winger - Reports

Michael Olise (via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. As per the Standard, the Red Devils are still looking to bring the attacker to Old Trafford despite him signing a new contract with the Eagles last August.

Olise's agreement at Selhurst Park runs out in 2027 and he is an integral part of Crystal Palace's setup. This season, he's scored five goals and bagged an assist from nine Premier League appearances.

The 22-year-old winger would most likely take over from Antony on the right flank at United. This season, the Brazilian has failed to record a goal contribution in 16 league matches. He's scored eight goals and assisted three since his reported €95 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2022.