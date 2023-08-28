“It’s tough to stay focused” – Lionel Messi distracts him from duties on the pitch, says Inter Miami star

Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller recently claimed that star forward Lionel Messi's presence on the field affects his play.

Speaking to Goal, Miller stated that he admires the Argentine superstar so much that he finds himself losing concentration during the game.

"I just catch myself watching him instead of picking up on my assignment," he said after the 2-0 win on Sunday, according to Goal. "It's tough to stay focused when you have such a great presence."

Messi has had a massive impact on Inter Miami's fortunes since his arrival. The Florida side were without a win in their last 11 games in the league before their game against the New York Red Bulls. However, the 36-year-old came off the bench for his first appearance in the MLS and scored late in a 2-0 win.

He was also instrumental in their Leagues Cup winning run. Since signing on a two-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July, the Argentine has bagged 11 goals and three assists in nine appearances.

The win over New York finally saw the Herons leapfrog Toronto to occupy the second-last position in the Eastern Conference.

They are scheduled to play Nashville SC next and will be looking to make a late push for the final playoff spot.

Inter Miami boss issues update on Lionel Messi's international duty

Messi is expected to miss three games.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino recently stated that Lionel Messi is set to miss at least three games in the near future. The 36-year-old will be joining Argentina for their World Cup qualifier fixtures against Bolivia and Ecuador on September 8 and September 13 respectively.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Mexican spoke about the team's ability to rotate and win games without their talismanic attacker. He laid emphasis on the need to provide results with the side chasing a playoff spot.

“We put a lot of value in this win because this [playing with a rotation] is something we need to get used to because Leo is going to join his national team," Martino said. "He’ll miss at least three games this year and next year it will be the same, and we need to understand that when he’s not here the team still needs to provide results."

“In regards to our chances [to make the playoffs], they are still very minimal, we cannot cover the reality we’re in. We are very far down in the standings. What we have to do is win the games we have in front of us. If we keep winning, the chances of making it will increase. Today we took the first step," he added.

Messi is expected to miss games against Los Angeles FC, Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United in the league this year.