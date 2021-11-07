“It’s the toughest opponent” - Pep Guardiola makes honest Liverpool claim after 2-0 victory against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he views Liverpool as his toughest opponents after the Citizens' 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Guardiola's side rose to second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against derby rivals Manchester United on Saturday. An own-goal from Eric Bailly gave Manchester City the lead just seven minutes into the game. Bernardo Silva doubled the lead just before half-time and sealed the game for his side.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0 in their last home game in the Premier League. Manchester City, too, cruised to a comfortable win at Old Trafford although the scoreline was not as fancy as a fortnight ago.

Comparing the different approaches of Liverpool and Manchester City following the derby win, Guardiola insisted that he and Klopp have different mentalities as managers. He also admitted that the Reds have been the Citizens' toughest opponents for the last seven years. He said:

"I know my admiration for Liverpool and the work of Jurgen. It's the toughest opponent. Still they're there after six or seven years. The first seasons they struggled a little bit to put the team there, but they settled the team and bought the right players that they needed. Liverpool is there, but we play a different way because I am from Catalonia and he [Klopp] is from Germany. Maybe our mentality as coaches is a different concept."

While Liverpool could reclaim their place behind Chelsea with a victory over West Ham, Manchester City go into the international break on the back of a big win.

Pep Guardiola points out difference between Liverpool and Manchester City's systems

Pep Guardiola pointed out how both Liverpool and Manchester City currently play with a false nine. The Spaniard explained that Roberto Firmino plays as a false nine for Liverpool, while Bernardo Silva does it for the Citizens. However, he feels there is a major difference between the two systems. Guardiola said:

"Liverpool play a false nine with [Roberto] Firmino and we play that with Bernardo [Silva]. The difference is that the wingers they [Liverpool] have play more central and our wingers play wide. Nobody can deny that both teams, it doesn't matter if in England or in Europe, go there and try to do the game."

Liverpool and Manchester City have been one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League in recent years. But it is safe to say that Guardiola and Klopp have respect for each other.

