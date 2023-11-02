"It's toxic on the pitch" - Paul Merson says Erik ten Hag has lost Manchester United dressing room after 3-0 Newcastle defeat 

Pundit Paul Merson has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's poor performances, saying that manager Erik ten Hag has lost authority over the dressing room.

After yet another disappointing performance, the Red Devils lost 3-0 against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1. Miguel Almion (28'), Lewis Hall (36') and Joe Willock (60') secured the Magpies' progress to the quarterfinals.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have now lost eight of their first 15 games across competitions this season. After the Newcastle defeat, Merson raised doubts on Ten Hag's future at the club. He referenced Jadon Sancho's situation, saying (via Daily Mail):

"I don’t see how much further this goes on, I really don’t, I read in the paper it could cost £15m."

"It just cost them £80m in Sancho, they chased a kid for how long and he says one thing and is completely out and will probably be out on loan in January and they’ll probably be paying half his wages."

He added:

"This needs to get sorted out but personally I think it is toxic, I don’t take too much notice of behind the scenes, but it is toxic on the pitch and that is where it counts."

Merson pointed out how Manchester United were saved by Andre Onana's last-minute penalty save against Copenhagen. If not for the slender 1-0 win, they would've been virtually eliminated from the UEFA Champions League as well.

Merson said:

"At the moment they are all over the place and if it wasn’t for a last minute penalty save against Copenhagen, they would have drawn at home to Copenhagen, let’s get serious here."

He added:

"He is under serious pressure and they have to have a meeting and see what they are going to do. There are ways of losing football matches and, for me, he has lost the players."

"You do not started getting beaten the way they are getting beaten, there are ways of losing and this is not good in my opinion."

Incidentally, Manchester United beat Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final last season to lift their first trophy in six years.

Manchester United's poor run continues as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils have had an abysmal start to the season and sit eighth in the Premier League table with five wins and five defeats. They have arguably been fortunate in those wins as well, with their performances being far from impressive.

Manchester United are also third in their Champions League group. They lost their first two games but narrowly beat Copenhagen at home to earn three points. They have now been eliminated from the EFL Cup as well.

Pressure is certainly increasing on Erik ten Hag, who has consistently urged the supporters to give his side some time. He will hope the Red Devils can mount some comeback in their next league game at Fulham on Saturday, November 4.