"It’s a trophy which avoided us"- Petr Cech hopes that Chelsea can win FIFA Club World Cup

Petr Cech wants Chelsea to 'complete the set' by winning the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues legend said the Club World cup was the only trophy he had not won at the club and they have a big chance of fixing that this month.

Chelsea will feature in the Club World Cup in February, which will be played in Abu Dhabi. The Blues have played in the tournament once before but lost 1-0 in the final to Corinthians back in 2012.

Cech has won the lot with the Blues and now wants to add Club World Cup to the trophy cabinet while being the club's director of football. In his column for the club's website, he wrote:

"This week we have one more game, against Plymouth at home in the FA Cup, before we head to the FIFA Club World Cup. That will be an important part of the season because, as a club, we have only had one chance to represent Europe in that competition in 2012 and didn't win.

"It's a trophy which avoided us so hopefully this time we can have a good game in the FA Cup and go over to Abu Dhabi ready to have a successful tournament and bring another trophy back for the cabinet at Stamford Bridge. It's the only trophy left that Chelsea haven't won since I arrived in 2004, so hopefully we can complete the set."

Tuchel wants to win Club World Cup at Chelsea

The Club World Cup is a trophy the Blues have never won, and Thomas Tuchel wants to end that drought.

The German manager spoke about the tournament last month, telling the media:

"Once you're in it you're pretty excited. Once you're not in it, it's a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me. But once you're in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon it is quite exciting. It's a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that's why we'll do anything to take the chance to make it happen"

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea are in the tournament's semi-finals, having won the UEFA Champions League. They are yet to find out who their last-four opponents are.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava