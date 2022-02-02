“It’s true; that clause does exist" - Roma director confirms buy-back clause included by Chelsea in Tammy Abraham deal

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto has confirmed that a buy-back has been included by Chelsea as part of Tammy Abraham's move to the Serie A club last summer.

The Englishman left Stamford Bridge at the end of last season in a deal worth €40 million. Abraham has scored 17 goals across competitions for the Rome-based club, including ten strikes in Serie A.

Speaking at a press conference following the close of the January transfer window, Pinto said about Abraham's contract:

“It’s true; that clause does exist, but we are not worried. It’s only valid from 2023, but I am not concerned. I am happy because he is playing well, and can get even better.”

Chelsea replaced their academy graduate by signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of around €113 million. However, Lukaku has struggled for consistency, scoring only eight times in 24 games across competitions. He even talked about a move away from Stamford Bridge in the foreseeable future.

The Blues do have a backup plan if Lukaku jumps ship. As confirmed by Pinto, Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Abraham's deal. However, that clause does not get activated till 2023. So they cannot bring their academy graduate back if Lukaku leaves Stamford before the end of last season.

Though the amount of Abraham's clause was not disclosed by the Roma director, it is believed to be in the region of €80 million. The Blues could exercise that option if Abraham evolves into a potent goalscorer.

As things stand, Abraham has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 30 appearances across competitions. The 24-year-old forward has netted six goals in his last six league games, including braces against Atalanta and Empoli.

If everything goes according to plan, Chelsea will be able to re-sign a proven goalscorer, who will turn 25 in 2023.

Chelsea are competing in five tournaments in February

Chelsea are competing in five different competitions in February. The Blues will return from the international break for an FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle on 5 February. They will then travel to the UAE to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they will play their semi-final on 9 February.

Thomas Tuchel's side also have the Carabao Cup final to look forward to towards the end of the month. They will face Liverpool in the showpiece match at the Wembley Stadium on 27 February.

The Blues also have Premier League games and the Champions League Round of 16 clash against Lille during the month, with the first leg on 22 February.

Edited by Bhargav