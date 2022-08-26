“It’s true, everything is close” - Agent confirms Chelsea’s €15 million offer for attacking midfielder 

Pavel Andreev, the agent of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, has confirmed that his client is close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea.

Reports initially linked the 19-year-old attacking midfielder with a €15 million switch to Stamford Bridge. On Thursday (August 25), renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed that Chelsea had submitted an official bid for Zakharyan. As per Di Marzio, agent Rafaela Pimenta, who worked closely with super agent Mino Raiola before his tragic passing, is in charge of negotiations.

Speaking to RB Sport (via Sports.ru), the player’s agent Andreev confirmed Chelsea’s interest in his client, revealing that the move was close to completion. He said:

“This is true. Everything is close.”

The teenager, who is seen as one of the most talented young players in Europe, played 34 games for Dynamo last season across competitions. He scored seven goals and claimed eight assists in 29 Premier Liga appearances as his team finished in third place, behind Zenit Saint Petersburg and PFC Sochi. Zakharyan has played five games for Dynamo this season, bagging one goal and two assists.

If his signing is completed, he would be the next highly-rated young prodigy to join the Londoners. The west London outfit already have the likes of Carney Chukmueka, Gabriel Slonina, and Cesare Casadei at their disposal.

Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all the makings of a top player

Still in his teens, Arsen Zakharyan has already shown immense growth in his game over the last couple of seasons. The right-footed midfielder is at his best on the left side of the midfield. However, like most modern attacking midfielders, Zakharyan, too, likes to cut in when possible.

He is a patient and dependable distributor, loves to participate in little one-twos with teammates, and can also put his foot through when needed. The Dynamo Moscow man is also great at carrying the ball and is a good decision-maker in the final third.

If the transfer goes through, it could take some time for him to cater to the demands of the Premier League. However, given his skillset, he should eventually pass the test with flying colors.

