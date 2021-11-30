"It's not true" – PSG president reveals Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino will continue as their manager. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi has also revealed they are not in talks with Zinedine Zidane.

Reports earlier this month suggested PSG were looking to replace Pochettino as he was eyeing a move to Manchester United. Other reports claimed the French side were open to letting the Argentine leave. They saw Zidane as his ideal replacement.

However, Nasser Al Khelaifi has now squashed all rumors. He claimed PSG are happy with Pochettino and the Argentine will continue with him this season. He spoke about the Zidane rumors as well and claimed they were never in talks. He said:

"Mauricio Pochettino’s here at Paris and we are very happy with him. I don't like all the rumours, it's not true. No contact with Zidane. He's a top coach."

Mauricio Pochettino happy at PSG

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has also confirmed he was never looking to leave PSG despite reports of interest from Manchester United. The Argentine said:

"I am focused. I am very focused on football. I am not a child, I spend my whole life playing football, and now my 12th year being coach, we're in a business that the rumours are there. I understand what is going on. This kind of thing cannot distract. Rumours are there, we need to live with that. We are so focused, giving 100 per cent to get our best from the club and the players. I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain, for tomorrow we are so focused to get the best results we can."

He added:

"What another club are doing is not my business, I need to be focused on PSG. I'm not going to make the mistake of talking. You know everything we'll say, it was in the past when at Espanyol when I said my dream was to meet Sir Alex (Ferguson), anything I say now is going to be misunderstood and out of context. I was a PSG player. I love the club. I love the fans. We are fighting in Ligue 1 and the Champions League."

Pochettino's move to Manchester United is still on the cards. But that's likely to happen next summer as the Red Devils have now acquired Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

