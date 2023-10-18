"It's truly over", "PSG actually took a W" - Fans react as Al-Hilal confirm Neymar has ruptured his ACL

Al-Hilal have announced that former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has ruptured his ACL and has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee while on international duty with Brazil.

Neymar sustained the injury in the 45+1st minute of Selecao's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (October 17). The Brazilian superstar was carried off on a stretcher as both sets of players comforted him.

Al-Hilal have confirmed that the 31-year-old has ruptured his ACL and suffered a meniscus tear. The Saudi Pro League giants posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The medical tests (Neymar) underwent, confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later. Return Stronger."

Expand Tweet

It comes as an almighty blow for Brazil's all-time top goalscorer who just recently became a father to a girl named Mavie. He joined Al-Hilal in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain for €90 million.

The former Barcelona star has bagged one goal and three assists in five games across competitions for Al-Zaeem. They will likely be without their iconic frontman for many months as he undergoes surgery.

Fans have sent Neymar well wishes upon hearing the news of his injury. One fan reckons the Brazilian's career may be over amid his latest injury setback:

"Neymar injured. It's truly over."

Another fan pointed out how PSG managed to move the five-time Ligue 1 champion on before he sustained his serious injury:

"Damn so tough for Neymar but he really is made of glass. PSG actually took a W here."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as the Al-Hilal superstar is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Neymar wanted to test himself as a global superstar after leaving PSG for Al-Hilal

The Al-Hilal forward wanted a new challenge.

The Brazilian star spent six years at PSG from 2017 to 2023 and had much success at the Parc des Princes. He bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

However, he didn't hold the fondest of relationships with the club's fans. He was booed occasionally during matches and Parisian ultras even protested against him.

Thus, the former Barca attacker sealed a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal in the summer. He explained that he wanted to give himself a new challenge (via PSGTalk):

"I achieved a lot in Europe and had some special moments, but I always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places."

The peak of the Selecao star's career came at Camp Nou while he was playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games for the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, and three Copa del Reys.