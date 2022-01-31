"It's been two good years" - Bruno Fernandes reflects on completing two years at Manchester United

Although Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes seems to be struggling this season, the Portuguese midfielder has undeniably been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford two years ago.

In the season-and-a-half before the ongoing one, Bruno Fernandes' influence on the team's performance and progress was glaringly evident. While silverware has been elusive thus far, his numbers speak rather loudly. Fernandes has astonishingly already racked up 47 goals and 36 assists in just 108 appearances across competitions in his short time at the club.

Speaking to the club website, Bruno Fernandes reflected on his two years at Premier League giants Manchester United and said:

"Yes, it been quick. I think, obviously, for the time that we are having at the moment, with the Covid and everything, time flies a little bit more because we don't spend a lot of time out of the home.

"So it's come quick but honestly it's been two good years.

Bruno Fernandes was also candid about the importance of fans and what it was like to be without them during the pandemic. The 27-year-old was asked if he was disappointed to have had to play without the fans for such a long period of time, to which he said:

"No because, for me, the dream was to come to the Premier League and see the atmosphere in the stadiums. Obviously, in our own stadium, with our own fans then, straight away, after four or five games, I don't have the fans anymore.

"It was difficult, of course, because the atmosphere we create is always unbelievable. For us, as players, to play in front of 75,000 in Old Trafford is something unbelievable, so it's something impossible to describe.

"So I think them [being] back is the best we can have from this season."

Bruno Fernandes reveals his top 3 moments at Manchester United so far

Bruno Fernandes has had the honor of captaining Manchester United

Fernandes was additionally quizzed about his favorite moment thus far as a Manchester United player, responding to which, he revealed three:

"All of them. Good and bad moments. They make you better, all of them.

"Obviously, when I scored my first goal, my first game, they are always the moments. They are always in your mind, obviously the first time captaining the club was in Paris against PSG in the Champions League will leave a mark with me, of course.

"It's always a very important step in your career to lead your team in a big stadium against a big club in a big competition. I think those three moments are probably the ones which will stay more – the first goal, first game and the first time I was captain and I am still waiting for the best, that is coming yet."

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh